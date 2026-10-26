In Poland, European Parliament member from the Civic Coalition Bartosz Arłukowicz said that many close associates of Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz received her announcement of her intention to leave Donald Tusk’s government with relief. The politician said this on the Rozmowa o 7:00 programme, RMF24 reports.

Arłukowicz said that he had spoken with officials and deputy ministers and knows how Pełczyńska-Nałęcz managed the ministry. According to him, his critical remarks even before her announcement of leaving the government were clear and categorical.

Criticism of management style

The MEP also said that the minister’s closest associates had many objections to her. He added that he did not want to continue criticising Pełczyńska-Nałęcz because, in his view, she had nullified her own achievements with her decision. Arłukowicz expressed regret over how, in his assessment, her political path is ending.

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Statements about possible allegations

Arłukowicz said that issues of mobbing and violence would still be discussed in the context of Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, without providing details. At the same time, he said that he does not consider her departure from the government to be a problem for Tusk’s cabinet.

Last week, Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, who was the minister of funds and regional policy and heads the Poland 2050 party, announced her intention to leave the government. She explained this by saying that values are more important to her than positions.

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