The Yemeni army said that more than 200 Houthi fighters were killed or wounded in clashes in the southwestern province of Taiz on Wednesday, October 14. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a statement by the Taiz Military Axis published on social media platform X.

Fighting on several fronts

According to the military statement, fierce clashes continued on the Dhubab front west of the city of Taiz, as well as on the Al-Akrud and Al-Shakab fronts south of it. The fighting began in the morning and intensified in the afternoon.

The military also said that warplanes struck a convoy of Houthi tanks and military equipment in the Ras al-Najd area of Al-Misrakh district. Two more airstrikes, according to the military, targeted Houthi positions near Sofitel Hill east of Taiz.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Claims of equipment losses

Late in the evening, two additional airstrikes, according to the military, targeted a tank and a military vehicle on the Dhubab front. The army claimed the destruction of a military vehicle, an armed convoy, and a drone, as well as damage to two tanks. These claims have not been independently verified, and the Houthis did not comment on them.

The fighting is taking place as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, which the country’s internationally recognized government launched in early October to retake territories controlled by the Houthis, including the capital, Sanaa. According to the agency, the offensive is supported by a Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to leave the capital. In 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in the conflict in support of the government.

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