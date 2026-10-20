The Yemeni army said that 129 Houthi fighters were killed and another 176 were wounded in clashes and airstrikes in the southwestern province of Taiz over the past 48 hours. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the command of Taiz's military axis.

Offensive in the Al-Misrakh area

According to the command, government forces for a second consecutive day continued their offensive on Houthi positions in the Al-Misrakh area, south of the city of Taiz. The operation was supported by local fighters and residents, the military said.

Army units also conducted a raid on a Houthi position on the Al-Akrud front. According to the command, several fighters from the group were killed or wounded.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Thirteen airstrikes

On Monday evening, combat aircraft carried out 13 strikes on Houthi positions in Taiz province, the military said. According to them, the targets were the group's positions, weapons, military equipment, ammunition depots and concentrations of fighters.

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the losses claimed by the army. Taiz is of strategic importance because it connects Yemen's northern and southern provinces and is an important transport and supply corridor between the temporary capital of Aden and the country's central and northern regions. The province also includes the Red Sea port of Mocha, located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

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