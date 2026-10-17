The Nigerian Army said it detained journalist Lawrence Zongo in Jos over alleged unauthorized access to a restricted military facility and the use of Meta smart glasses. Zongo covers conflicts and is a volunteer reporter for Amnesty International, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Detention at a military medical facility

The journalist was detained on 5 October at a military medical facility on the grounds of Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, the headquarters of the Army’s 3rd Division in Rukuba, Jos, Plateau State. Reports said he had come to visit relatives receiving treatment after injuries sustained during an attack in the Bassa Local Government Area.

Amnesty International said Zongo was held incommunicado and that the organization’s representatives were unable to gain access to him. Rights advocates demanded that the journalist be handed over to civilian authorities or released immediately.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The military’s account and release

In a statement on Friday, the military said Zongo had allegedly entered the restricted facility without the required authorization. The army also described his use of Meta smart glasses at the military facility as a potential security threat and denied that his release resulted from pressure by Amnesty International or other groups.

Journalist Masara Kim claimed in a social media post that military police questioned Zongo because they were unable to verify his statement about relatives in the hospital. According to Kim, some military personnel allegedly wanted to charge the journalist with espionage, but he was released after representatives of the local community intervened. The publication notes that these details have not been independently confirmed.

According to Premium Times Nigeria, the investigation is ongoing, and Zongo may be asked to provide additional explanations. Available information does not establish whether the journalist was formally charged or whether the army has completed its investigation.

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