The US Army has announced five winners of the xTechHumanoid competition, which focused on assessing the potential use of humanoid robots in future military operations. The winners include ACES Group, IHMC Robotics, Hydroplane Limited, Ras Labs, and Velocity Explorations, Defense News reports.

US Army Chief Technology Officer Alex Miller said the program was intended to identify tasks, mission needs, and capabilities for which humanoid robots could be best suited. He described xTech as a way to assess the technology market and accelerate the adoption of promising developments.

Selection and testing

The competition received 103 applications. The military selected 10 finalists, each of whom received $25,000, and chose five winners after a practical experiment. Company proposals were evaluated for military utility, technical advantages, and technological maturity.

During the event, participants tested how robots could perform tasks in the conditions of a small-unit combat mission. Among the basic capabilities considered by the military were guarding checkpoints, crossing gaps or clearing obstacles, and extinguishing fires. Thermal sensors, system autonomy, and battery life were also assessed.

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Limits of current technology

IHMC Robotics senior researcher Robert Griffin noted that some competition requirements exceed the capabilities of modern robotics. As an example, he cited a robot that could move at 28 miles per hour, carry a 50-pound load, and operate continuously for 24 hours.

The IHMC team focused on the basic functions of its Alex robot: independent movement and responding to commands. Other participants presented individual technologies: Hydroplane and ACES Group presented batteries, Velocity Explorations presented software for interpreting people's radio communications, movements, and tasks, while Ras Labs presented sensitive tactile sensors on fingertips for handling fragile objects.

The US Army said the competition demonstrated both the progress of commercial robotics and the technical challenges that still need to be resolved. The results obtained are planned to be used to guide research toward technologies that may be most useful to the military.

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