In the United States, the Army said it expects some impact on defense companies when the deadline to stop using critical materials and minerals from adversary countries expires in January 2027. This was stated by Liz Miranda, executive deputy to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, Breaking Defense reports.

Executive Order No. 14415, issued in July, sets a January 2027 deadline for U.S. companies to stop using critical materials and minerals from China, the Russian Federation — an aggressor state, Iran, and North Korea. Exceptions are possible only after the government approves a risk mitigation plan in which a company must identify specific steps to find new suppliers in the United States or partner countries.

Supply chain review

According to Miranda, the requirement to trace supply chains down to the raw-material level is a difficult task. She noted that work on this is ongoing, but full readiness has not yet been achieved. At the same time, the official does not predict abrupt or catastrophic consequences for the U.S. Army after the deadline takes effect.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

She expects a gradual increase in accountability for eliminating vulnerabilities linked to dependence on foreign adversaries. Critical materials covered by the order include tungsten alloys for engine components and hypersonic systems, as well as germanium used in thermal imaging systems. According to the Aerospace Industries Association, China is the leading producer of both materials.

Searching for alternative production

The U.S. Army also plans to hold a so-called manufacturing rodeo to identify risks in production and supply chains that the department may not yet know about. Miranda explained that the United States cannot localize production of all necessary components, including those needed to ensure an advantage in the drone sector. The goal of the event is to identify gaps in domestic capabilities, invest with industry in closing them, or draw on allies’ resources.

Industry associations, meanwhile, warn that the pace of implementing the order may be too fast. The Aerospace Industries Association believes that exceptions will be needed after January 2027 as well, since the available domestic supply of critical minerals is insufficient for companies’ needs. In a September report, the association said that significant processing, refining, and magnet-production capacity for the aerospace industry may not become available before 2028, while certification and qualification could further delay that timeframe.

Read us on