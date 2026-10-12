The US Army has received the first Korean-made Mobile Tactical Cannon, which it plans to test as a replacement for the 155mm M777 howitzers. Defense News reports, citing US Army representatives.

The Hanwha Defense USA-made system was demonstrated at the Army Modernization Day event on Capitol Hill earlier in October. Brig. Gen. Robert J. Mikesh Jr., executive director for the Offensive Fires Portfolio, said the Army is preparing for testing and plans to gather feedback from service members.

Contract for prototypes

In August, the US Army signed a contract with Hanwha to develop Mobile Tactical Cannon prototypes. The four-year agreement, worth up to nearly $263 million, provides for the procurement of up to 18 systems for accelerated prototyping, testing and experiments involving military personnel. The contract provides for accelerated delivery of the first six prototypes and includes an option for another 12 systems.

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Officials said the systems are to undergo a series of operational experiments intended to verify their reliability under realistic combat conditions. The Mobile Tactical Cannon is based on the K9 self-propelled howitzer, which the South Korean military has used since 1999. Variants of this system are also operated in 10 other countries.

Range and further plans

Hanwha said it had established an integration and testing facility in Opelika, Alabama, where it plans to develop and field these systems. The US Army initially intends to equip Stryker brigade combat teams with the new self-propelled howitzers, followed by mobile and infantry brigade combat teams. Separately, at the end of August, the Army issued a request for a tracked version of the Mobile Tactical Cannon, while the Hanwha contract concerns a wheeled system.

Budget documents for fiscal year 2027 provide for the use of the Mobile Tactical Cannon in the 155mm artillery propellant systems modernization program. It includes improvements to propelling charges, modular charges, ignition systems, propellants and packaging. The documents indicate a need to strike or neutralize artillery targets at ranges of up to 70 km. The M777 has a range of less than 24 km, and up to 40 km with Excalibur ammunition; the K9 has a range exceeding 60 km. The US Army plans to receive a deployable version of the Mobile Tactical Cannon by 2031.

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