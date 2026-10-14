The US Army plans to complete testing of its first high-energy laser system for countering drones and deliver it to service members for operations in early 2028. Army representatives said this at the Association of the United States Army's annual conference in Washington, Defense News reports.

In September, the Army awarded AeroVironment a $464.8 million contract to supply LOCUST X3, a palletized modular high-energy laser system. The first system is to be delivered in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2027 and installed on a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.

Testing timeline

Brig. Gen. Guy Yelverton, head of the Defensive Fires program, said the goal is to move the system through testing, validation and verification as quickly as possible. He said he considers spring 2028 to be the deadline, although delivering the system in December or January would be preferable.

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Kirk Williams, chief engineer at the US Army's Directed Energy Project Office, said the military would like to retain the first unit for testing and training. At the same time, he said, operational counter-drone systems are usually sent for deployment.

Modular design

LOCUST X3 can be integrated onto various vehicle platforms, including the JLTV and Infantry Squad Vehicle. According to Williams, the modular design is intended to simplify field maintenance by service members, improve the system's reliability and allow it to be upgraded without replacing the entire system.

John Garrity, AeroVironment's vice president for directed energy, said the contract provides for more than 26 laser systems. The Army also demonstrated eight target defeats by a directed-energy platform prototype during Army Modernization Day in October.

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