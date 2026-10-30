US Army Pacific is deploying forces and equipment based on the assumption that Beijing may have the military capabilities and intent to invade Taiwan next year. USARPAC commander General Ronald Clark said this at the TechNet Indo-Pacific conference in Honolulu, Taipei Times reports.

Preparing for 2027

Clark said that the so-called “Davidson window” remains a valid benchmark for the command. The term is linked to a warning by Admiral Philip Davidson, who said in 2021 that China could take military action against Taiwan within six years.

According to the general, this six-year period sets the date by which the US military must be ready. It has influenced US defense budget planning and strategy in the Pacific aimed at deterring or complicating a possible invasion.

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Rotational deployment

Under the Army Ready Forward initiative, USARPAC has rotationally deployed equipment, materiel and personnel on island chains west of the International Date Line that are closest to China.

Clark also named finding a balance between sophisticated high-tech systems and more affordable solutions that can be mass-produced as one of the main tasks. He paid particular attention to autonomous systems.

Assessments of Beijing’s intentions differ

In 2023, former CIA Director William Burns said that US intelligence had information that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had instructed the People’s Liberation Army to prepare for a successful invasion in 2027. At the same time, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s annual threat assessment in March stated that Chinese leaders currently do not plan to invade Taiwan in 2027 and do not have a fixed timetable for achieving unification.

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