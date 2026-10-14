The US Army has expanded its online marketplace for the rapid procurement of unmanned systems to 33 countries. On October 13 in Washington, representatives of Canada, Croatia, Egypt, Japan, Kuwait, Morocco, Albania and Panama signed a statement of intent to join the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Marketplace platform.

This was reported by Defense News. The ceremony took place during the annual meeting of the Association of the United States Army in Washington. According to the association’s president and CEO, retired Gen. Robert Brown, the number of countries participating in the platform rose to 33 after the signing.

Operations and contract mechanisms

The marketplace was launched in March 2026, when nine European signatories joined it. Since then, $800 million in transactions have been conducted through the platform.

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Brent Ingram, the US Army assistant secretary for acquisition, logistics and technology, said the Army recently established $7 billion in contract mechanisms for counter-unmanned systems through the marketplace. The US Army also manages a separate C-UAS Marketplace, developed and administered by Joint Interagency Task Force 401, for the digital procurement of counter-drone systems.

Platform for partner forces

According to Ingram, the platform is intended to speed up the delivery of proven commercial solutions to US and partner forces. Service members can select equipment according to tactical needs, review data on system performance and provide operator feedback.

The platform operates as an intergovernmental system and is intended to simplify foreign military sales of equipment that has been pre-screened for cybersecurity and exportability. Acting US Army Secretary Adam Telle said the initiative is intended to provide a more direct connection between military personnel and developers, as well as develop US Army demand for systems with open architecture.

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