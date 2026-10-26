US Army practices mass temporary burials — Defense News

During exercises in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the US Army practiced the mass temporary burial of those killed on the battlefield. Engineering units, preventive medicine teams, chaplains and specialists in handling human remains took part in the second phase of Operation Dragon Covenant, Defense News reports.

The military tested how quickly trenches can be dug and filled without damaging simulated remains. Skeleton models and water containers imitating remains were used for this purpose. The goal of the exercises is to preserve the possibility of later identification and repatriation of the dead after the conflict ends.

Work speed and changes to guidelines

Under current US Army doctrine, a temporary burial site must consist of five parallel trenches designed for a total of 100 bodies, with ten on each side of a trench. Previously, units using standard excavators could dig one trench for ten bodies in three hours.

During the latest exercises, operators of D6 bulldozers dug a trench for 20 bodies in an average of one hour and 15 minutes. The military calculated that an engineering company with the required equipment could, working continuously, dig and fill trenches for up to 2,400 bodies in 24 hours.

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Participants also found that the seven-foot distance between rows specified by the guidelines is too short for a bulldozer to pass without risking disruption of the trenches. The US Army said this and other findings will be considered in future doctrinal documents.

Rules for handling remains

US rules provide for the evacuation of human remains when combat conditions allow it. At the same time, temporary burial is permitted in the event of mass casualties, when moving the dead is dangerous or impossible because of a lack of transportation, as well as in cases involving the use of chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons.

Military personnel must treat buried soldiers, civilians and enemy combatants with dignity and preserve available information about them. During the exercises, chaplains also prepared protocols for situations in which separate religious ceremonies cannot be held for each deceased person. The third phase of Dragon Covenant is planned for spring 2027; it is to cover security, medical facilities and a remains collection point.

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