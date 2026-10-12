US Army introduces 390A robotics specialty — Defense News

The US Army has introduced a new military occupational specialty, 390A, for robotics and unmanned systems technicians. During a ceremony at the US Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the first 10 warrant officer specialists were presented, Defense News reports.

Autonomous systems specialists

390A technicians will work as experts in robotic and autonomous systems. Their tasks will include programming, assembling and repairing such systems, as well as integrating them into combat operations.

The new specialists will be assigned to tactical formations at brigade and group levels. They will advise commanders on the use of autonomous systems during operations and are also expected to promptly offer solutions if problems with robotics arise in field conditions.

The US Army separated robotics into an independent specialization in order not to place another complex competency on special operations forces operators in addition to their existing knowledge and duties.

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19 weeks of training

Candidates for the 390A specialty must complete a 19-week course. During training, they must build from scratch drones capable of navigating without GPS and radio-frequency signals.

According to the US Army, the robotic systems created during the course will rely primarily on artificial intelligence and machine learning to navigate to targets. The article also notes that drones connected to an operator by a fiber-optic cable can be protected from external signal interference, including jamming.

US Army Vice Chief of Staff General Christopher LaNeve said that the army is changing its force structure, including by adding a multidomain task force equipped with autonomous long-range strike capabilities. According to him, technical experts will help command teams integrate such capabilities across the entire army.

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