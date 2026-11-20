In the United States, the MLS Players Association has released data on player compensation, according to which Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski ranks second in the league. His annual compensation amounts to $19.51 million, Interia Sport reports.

Second place after Messi

According to the outlet, the highest compensation in MLS is received by Lionel Messi of Inter Miami — $28.3 million. Third in the ranking is Antoine Griezmann, who plays for a club from Orlando and receives nearly $14 million.

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The amount listed for Lewandowski includes not only his guaranteed salary but also contract-signing payments and other bonuses. The guaranteed portion of the Polish player’s compensation is $16 million.

Playoffs for Chicago

Lewandowski plays for Chicago Fire, which finished the regular season in fourth place in its conference. In the first stage of the playoffs, the team will play against Charlotte. The first match is scheduled for the night from Sunday to Monday, Polish time, with kickoff at 00:30.

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