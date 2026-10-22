In the United States, the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) criticized the White House’s decision to restrict The Independent correspondent Andrew Feinberg’s access to covering President Donald Trump’s activities. As The Hill reports, Feinberg was due to serve as the print pool representative and accompany the president on Thursday, but the White House removed him from that assignment.

WHCA statement

WHCA President Jacqui Heinrich said the association strongly objects to restricting a journalist’s work solely because the president did not like his questions. She called it retaliation and stressed that Americans’ right to an independent press depends on journalists being able to work without fear of losing access because of questions posed to the president.

White House position

A White House spokesperson defended the decision, saying that no person or journalist has a constitutional right of access to the Oval Office, Air Force One, or other sensitive and private facilities. The White House representative also accused outlets that, according to the spokesperson, lie, fabricate information, and ignore the truth.

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The decision was made after Trump’s dispute with Feinberg in the Oval Office on Tuesday. When the journalist began asking questions about golf courses owned by the president, Trump interrupted him and asked whether he was a sick person. According to Feinberg, he had previously also asked Trump about a new government hotline for reporting fraud.

Vice President J.D. Vance shared a video of the incident on social media and insulted Feinberg in the caption. The official White House Rapid Response 47 account also reposted the footage and used an offensive term for people with developmental disabilities in its caption.

The WHCA had previously condemned attempts by the Trump administration to limit reporters’ access because of disagreement with their coverage. Last month, a federal judge ordered the immediate restoration of White House access for CNN, MS NOW, and Politico journalists who had previously been denied entry to the institution.

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