Astronomers have discovered the most distant known quasar — object J1504+6252, which the research group named Dún Aonghasa. Its light comes from a time when the Universe was only 630 million years old. As RMF24 reports, the object's redshift is z = 8.13.

The quasar was found by a group of astronomers led by Dr. Julien Wolf of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg and the European Southern Observatory. Data from the Euclid space telescope's wide sky survey were used for the search. The distance to the object was confirmed using the Keck Observatory, the Hubble telescope, the Large Binocular Telescope, and the James Webb Space Telescope.

A black hole with the mass of 360 million Suns

Quasars are extremely bright active galactic nuclei. Their radiation is produced when matter falls toward a supermassive black hole, heats up, and releases a large amount of energy. This makes quasars observable across enormous cosmic distances.

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The mass of the central black hole in Dún Aonghasa is estimated at 360 million solar masses. This raises the question of how such massive black holes could have formed in a relatively short time after the Big Bang. The study results were published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Possible formation scenario

The researchers considered several scenarios for the emergence of a supermassive black hole. According to the data presented, the most likely scenario for Dún Aonghasa is direct collapse: the black hole could have formed as a result of the contraction of a massive gas cloud under its own gravity.

At present, the black hole is growing much more slowly than allowed by the Eddington limit — a theoretical limit on the rate of matter accretion. Scientists suggest that its growth may have been faster in the past, possibly even exceeding theoretical limits. If even older quasars are discovered, other hypotheses may be needed to explain their origin, including those involving primordial black holes.

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