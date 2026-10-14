European Court of Auditors President Tony Murphy said that the European Commission's proposed reform of the EU's long-term budget could make it more difficult to monitor how member states spend shared funds. Politico Europe reports.

According to Murphy, greater freedom for national governments to reallocate spending will make it harder to track the funds. He compared the proposed approach to a system under which states would receive substantial sums and would themselves be responsible for the proper use of the money.

Single fund for several areas

The European Commission seeks to make the next seven-year EU budget more flexible after a period affected by the pandemic, wars and climate shocks. The plan envisages directing about half of the budget — nearly €1 trillion over seven years — into a single fund. Countries will be able to use it for purposes ranging from migration to agriculture and regional development.

One of the innovations is the inclusion of the Common Agricultural Policy, which traditionally had a separate budget line, in the National and Regional Partnership Plans fund. Murphy noted that as EU funds are mixed with national budgets, it will be more difficult for Brussels to monitor their actual purpose.

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Concerns over transparency

According to the latest report by the European Court of Auditors, the improper use of EU budget funds increased last year, while errors in operations were estimated at around €5 billion. Murphy warned that under the new model it could become more difficult even to assess such an indicator, as national audit bodies have different powers and working methods.

His head of cabinet, Wolfgang Stolz, added that auditors had repeatedly found the work of such bodies to be insufficiently reliable. At the same time, the European Commission defended its proposal, saying that the key principles of the current control system would be retained. The Commission also stressed that it would be able to require member states to amend their plans or introduce corrective mechanisms if necessary.

Murphy also drew attention to the experience of the EU's post-pandemic recovery fund, on the basis of which the new national plans were developed. According to him, it became easier for states to direct money where it was needed, but spending became less transparent: under this mechanism, the EU publishes data each year only on the 100 largest recipients of funds.

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