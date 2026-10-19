British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales departed Portsmouth on Sunday for the north to lead the United Kingdom’s carrier strike group during a mission in the Arctic and North Atlantic. The ship, described as the largest warship in the country’s history, is beginning the second phase of Operation Firecrest, RMF24 reports.

Exercises with NATO allies

The mission aims to maintain combat readiness, conduct intensive exercises and strengthen cooperation with NATO allies. The aircraft carrier carries F-35 fighter jets, Merlin and Wildcat helicopters, as well as Malloy drones.

More than 1,200 British military personnel are taking part in the activities. They will operate alongside forces from Norway, Denmark and Germany. The joint exercises are intended to test and strengthen interoperability within NATO.

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Escort and meetings in Oslo

The Royal Navy stated that the aircraft carrier’s presence in the region is a “powerful shield” for Northern Europe’s key energy, trade and communications routes. Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones called the NATO-led operation a signal to partners and potential adversaries about the United Kingdom’s role in North Atlantic security.

The aircraft carrier is escorted by the destroyer HMS Dauntless. The group also includes the British carrier strike group headquarters under the command of Commodore Richard Hewitt. The Atlantic Future Forum and the International Sea Power Conference are set to take place aboard HMS Prince of Wales in Oslo, where military personnel, experts and politicians will discuss security in the Euro-Atlantic region.

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