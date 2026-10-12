Australia and New Zealand have joined a number of countries that have warned their citizens against traveling to Saudi Arabia following a series of Houthi attacks on the kingdom’s airports. This was reported by Al Jazeera.

Warnings for travelers

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade advised citizens to avoid King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and reconsider the need to travel to other airports in Saudi Arabia.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade urged people not to travel to the capital’s main airport, as well as to the provinces of Najran, Jizan and Asir. The ministry also recommended refraining from all non-essential travel to the country.

Similar recommendations were previously issued by the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Japan. The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh advised Americans to reconsider the need to travel to the kingdom, citing the threat of attacks by Iran and the Houthis it supports.

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Canada called on people to avoid non-essential travel to any area of Saudi Arabia. South Korea recommended that its citizens leave the country unless they are there on urgent official business, and that those planning a trip cancel it.

Attacks and air travel disruptions

In less than a week, Saudi Arabian airports came under five attacks. On Sunday, a projectile struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh: according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, one person was killed and 11 others were injured.

On Saturday, a Houthi strike on the same airport killed 13 people and injured more than 300, according to Al Jazeera. The Houthis claimed responsibility for four previous strikes on Saudi airports, while no group has yet claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack.

King Khalid Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd Airport in Dammam remain closed. The attacks also disrupted air traffic through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah: more than 150 flights were canceled there on Sunday, while another 374 were delayed.

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