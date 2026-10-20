Australia’s Department of Defence on October 13 launched the selection of a supplier for a ground-based medium-range air defense system for the land forces. The project, called Land 6504, is intended to strengthen the country’s defense, which currently has only one regiment of short-range NASAMS systems, Defense News reports.

Requirements for the new system

Canberra is seeking a ready-made and proven solution capable of intercepting ballistic missiles in the terminal phase of flight, as well as subsonic aerodynamic targets. The new system is to become part of the national integrated air defense architecture and operate with radars from Australia’s CEA Technologies and the Joint Air Battle Management System, which is being developed by Lockheed Martin Australia.

Australia’s 2026 National Defence Strategy identified the accelerated deployment of ground-based medium-range active missile defense as a priority, including through investments in launchers, munitions, and their integration with the country’s Armed Forces command-and-control systems.

Timeline and potential participants

Manufacturers from Europe, Israel, South Korea, Turkey, and the United States have already shown interest in the tender. South Korea’s Hanwha, in particular, presented its L-SAM system at the Land Forces 2026 exhibition in Perth in early October.

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Australia plans to select a supplier by the end of 2027. Live-fire tests of the selected system are to be conducted during the Talisman Saber exercise in mid-2029, while initial operational capability is planned for the early 2030s.

Due to the tight timeline, Canberra is simultaneously considering direct commercial procurement and the U.S. Foreign Military Sales intergovernmental sales mechanism. Possible options also include equipping existing Australian NASAMS systems with extended-range AMRAAM-ER missiles. Lockheed Martin Australia previously demonstrated the launch of an SM-2 missile from a trailer-mounted launcher using the Aegis combat system and a CEA radar.

One factor behind the tender was China’s growing military capabilities. The publication notes that in early 2025, a naval group of the People’s Liberation Army of China circumnavigated Australia, while in July China launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into the southern Pacific Ocean.

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