The Australian government has extended until 2028 an exemption from national labor legislation for cruise ships, while introducing new requirements to protect crew members. This was reported by ABC News.

The exemption, introduced in 1998, allows cruise operators not to apply Australian labor standards and instead follow the provisions of the international Maritime Labour Convention. The new obligations are the first conditions Australia has added to this exemption.

New rights for crews

From now on, cruise ship operators cannot restrict workers' right to collective bargaining. In addition, all crew complaints relating to the Maritime Labour Convention must be submitted to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority. The government expects this to give the regulator more complete information on complaints about working conditions and their handling.

Transport Minister Catherine King said the changes are intended to protect workers while supporting Australia's maritime industry. She previously described allegations reported by crew members on some Carnival vessels as “horrific.”

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Union and company positions

Jake Field, national secretary of the Maritime Union of Australia, said the exemption itself should never have existed and called on the government to investigate the situation in the industry. In the union's view, extending the measure could entrench the exploitation of foreign seafarers.

In August, ABC News reported allegations against Carnival: workers said they worked 12-hour days seven days a week, received inadequate medical care, were not provided with safe drinking water, and were paid less than $3 an hour. The company rejected these claims, saying its vessels comply with international standards. Carnival also said that the maritime safety authority conducted unannounced inspections of three of its vessels in Australia and found no violations.

Carnival operates three vessels in Australia — Adventure, Encounter and Splendor — each employing about a thousand crew members, mainly from Southeast Asian and African countries. The government said this would be the final extension of the exemption and is also considering a review of the relevant legislation, the findings of which have not yet been made public.

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