Australia has approved equipping the Ghost Shark autonomous underwater vehicle with naval mines, equipment for special operations forces and Altius aerial drones. Australian Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy announced this in Sydney on October 19, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Three approved equipment options

According to Conroy, the three payload types were approved after closed trials. Ghost Shark will be able to carry up to 12 naval mines, equipment for special forces personnel, as well as Altius drones made by Anduril.

These aircraft can be launched at sea to form swarms capable of conducting reconnaissance and carrying out strikes. The minister also said that potential adversaries would have to take into account the possibility of deploying Ghost Shark in shipping containers at Australian ports.

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Contract with Anduril and AUKUS cooperation

US defence technology company Anduril developed the extra-large autonomous underwater vehicle together with Australian defence scientists. The company is building a Ghost Shark fleet for Canberra under a contract worth 1.8 billion Australian dollars, or about 1.3 billion US dollars.

Ghost Shark can cover considerable distances and will operate alongside Australia’s crewed submarine fleet, officials said. The AUKUS countries — Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States — also committed this year to developing interchangeable payload modules for uncrewed underwater warfare systems.

Australia is increasing investment in uncrewed systems amid concerns over China’s rapidly growing naval power and tensions in the South China Sea. Conroy added that other countries have also expressed interest in acquiring Ghost Shark.

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