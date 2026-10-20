From November 16, Australia will open recruitment to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) for students from Papua New Guinea. The $65 million program was announced during a meeting of Australian and Papua New Guinean ministers in Port Moresby.

As ABC News reports, the pilot program provides for the recruitment of 100 young citizens of Papua New Guinea over the next two years. The first selected candidates are expected to take the oath at the end of 2027. Australian authorities are considering the possibility of further expanding recruitment.

Who will be eligible to apply

At the first stage, students and recent graduates of the University of Papua New Guinea and Pacific Adventist University in Port Moresby and Lae will be able to apply. Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old and have no experience serving in the military, police, or other state security agencies of Papua New Guinea.

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They will also undergo the same security checks and meet the same standards as Australian citizens joining the ADF. Initially, Papua New Guinean citizens will serve on temporary visas, and they will need to obtain Australian citizenship to continue their service.

Mutual defence agreement

The program is being implemented under the Pukpuk Treaty, which entered into force in July. The document allows Australia and Papua New Guinea to recruit each other’s citizens into their armed forces and obliges the neighboring countries to defend one another in the event of a military attack.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the program’s small initial scale would make it possible to work out the necessary procedures before a potential expansion. Previously, Australia allowed permanent residents of the country from Five Eyes alliance states who do not hold Australian citizenship to join the ADF. This right was recently extended to Papua New Guinean citizens with permanent residency in Australia; 40 applications are currently being processed.

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