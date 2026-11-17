The Vienna City Council’s Department of Immigration and Citizenship (MA 35) has initiated proceedings to examine the grounds for revoking the Austrian citizenship of former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, who resides in Russia.

According to the department, the case is being reviewed on two possible legal grounds. The first concerns Knaisl’s alleged acquisition of citizenship in another country without prior permission from the Austrian authorities to retain her current passport. The second ground provides for the revocation of citizenship for individuals who are in the service of a foreign state and whose conduct causes significant harm to the interests or reputation of the Republic. It is noted that under this provision, revocation of a passport is possible even if the person becomes stateless.

The investigation was initiated by the liberal NEOS party, which had submitted a corresponding request to the authorities back in March. The political party pointed to the former minister’s derogatory public remarks about Austria, as well as her systematic statements regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine, which justify or downplay the war.

Karin Kneissl herself confirmed the launch of the procedure during a speech in Moscow, stating that if she loses her Austrian passport, she will become stateless and will apply to the UN for a special travel document.

Karin Kneissl served as Austria’s foreign minister from 2017 to 2019 and gained international notoriety after inviting Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to her wedding in August 2018 and dancing with him. In 2023, she moved to St. Petersburg, where she became the head of the G.O.R.K.I. think tank at the local state university.

Source: Public broadcaster ORF.

Earlier, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, who moved to Russia, expressed gratitude for being able to work in that country in an environment of academic freedom and called dictator Vladimir Putin the smartest gentleman she had ever met.

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl also came under pressure due to her derogatory remarks about her own country. After she publicly compared Austrians to “hyenas,” the NEOS party initiated proceedings to strip her of her Austrian citizenship.

Read us on