In Monza, racing driver Robert Kubica announced that the six-hour race was his final start with AF Corse. The crew of the yellow Ferrari 499P No. 83 finished the final round of the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship season in sixth place.

The decision was made earlier

As Interia Sport reports, Kubica said in an interview with Motowizja that he had communicated his decision much earlier and had not changed it since. According to the driver, the past 12 months only strengthened him in this intention. He also noted that he had expected the announcement of his departure to unfold differently.

Kubica explained that he did not want to announce the split from the team directly during the race weekend in Monza in order not to draw unnecessary attention to it. He did not reveal specific plans for the future but suggested that he might choose a new challenge for himself.

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Racing for AF Corse

The Polish driver began racing for AF Corse in the World Endurance Championship in 2024, having moved from Belgium's Team WRT. The most successful season for the crew was 2025: Kubica, Phil Hanson and Yifei Ye won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the yellow Ferrari 499P. That same season, the team finished second in the FIA Hypercar World Endurance Drivers’ Championship standings.

In the 2026 season, the AF Corse No. 83 crew scored 49 points and finished 14th in the overall standings.

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