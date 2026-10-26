Car dealers in Kazakhstan are refusing to sell vehicles to Russian citizens in compliance with sanctions. The restrictions apply even to individuals who are locally registered or own real estate in the country.

In particular, this practice was observed at a Skoda dealership in Almaty, where employees refused to process a sale using a Russian passport, citing EU sanctions and the Czech manufacturer’s official policy. Previously, refusals to sell cars to Russians were limited to specific cases and mainly affected individuals without a residence permit or tax registration in Kazakhstan; however, restrictions have also been reported at dealerships for Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen, Chery, Audi, Nissan, Lexus, and Lada.

This was reported by Mash Money.

Previously, Kazakhstan failed to supply Russia with gasoline under the allocated quotas. In July, the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant received permission from the Kazakh Ministry of Energy to supply 17,500 metric tons of AI-92 gasoline to Russia. In August, a similar quota was granted to the Atyrau Oil Refinery. Neither of the two enterprises utilized the allocated volumes, leaving the fuel for the Kazakhstani market.

Kazakhstan has appealed to Russia to facilitate the return of its citizens who have been conscripted into the Russian army. Among them is Miras Taszharganov, who came to Russia to work but later found himself in the military of a country waging war against Ukraine.

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