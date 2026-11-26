Tensions in the Baltic region have reached a new peak. This time, Moscow is explicitly warning of the risk of war in response to Estonia’s closure of its borders.

The heightened security stakes in this part of Europe are evidenced by increased activity by Russian intelligence agencies, tighter border controls, maritime incidents, and Russian violations of EU countries’ airspace. The latest round of statements by Western leaders is also telling



. U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte acknowledged the threat of Russia’s war spreading beyond Ukraine’s borders and called on the Kremlin to exercise restraint.

Why do some Ukrainian experts believe that Putin has already decided to attack the Baltic states and is merely waiting for the right moment to do so? How would this scenario affect NATO’s integrity, and how does the crisis in the Baltic region tie into the peace negotiations in Ukraine? — in this UA.News article.



Estonia’s Border Closure and Moscow’s Response



The trigger for this new round of escalation was the Estonian government’s decision to completely close all five road border crossings with Russia effective December 1, 2026. The closure of the railway border crossing is also not ruled out as a next step.

The country announced this move following an overnight arson attack on the Estonian defense company Threod Systems, which manufactures drones. According to the Estonian Internal Security Service, the sabotage was organized by Russia’s GRU on the night of November 14. The government stated that Russia is actively engaging in intimidation and escalating tensions on various fronts. However, Estonia will not succumb to pressure, and closing the border will limit Russia’s ability to carry out sabotage and circumvent sanctions.



Moscow’s reaction was immediate and aggressive. On November 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry called Tallinn’s actions yet another “anti-Russian stunt” and stated that “such provocative and extremely dangerous actions are on the verge of triggering an open war with Russia.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry also accused Estonia of allegedly providing airspace for Ukrainian drone attacks on the northernregions of the Russian Federation and for attempting to impose a “naval blockade” on Russian merchant ships in the Baltic Sea.

Against the backdrop of the Kremlin’s harsh rhetoric, a public debate has emerged within the Baltic states themselves regarding the effectiveness of unilateral restrictions. On November 25, Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs called Tallinn’s decision to close the border to transport a “mistake” and a “senseless move” unless all three Baltic states joined in simultaneously. The head of the Latvian government stated that Estonia’s hasty decision was primarily driven by the country’s domestic pre-election atmosphere.

Officials in Riga fear that the closure of Estonian border checkpoints will simply redirect freight and passenger traffic to the Latvian-Russian border. The Latvian government has now instructed the relevant ministries to assess the consequences and develop four possible scenarios for further action.



Behind-the-Scenes Diplomacy in Northern Europe and the Risk of a Maritime Conflict



The risk of a direct conflict between Moscow and the West in the Baltic Sea has become so high that it has required urgent, private contacts. According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre spoke by phone with Vladimir Putin a month ago specifically to prevent an armed clash in the Baltic Sea.

According to the sources, the Kremlin was seriously concerned that NATO countries might impose a naval blockade on Russia in the Baltic Sea. To signal that they had no such intentions, the Finnish and Norwegian sides first used an informal channel through a Russian oligarch close to the Kremlin, and later the leaders of both countries personally called Putin.

The fragility of this de-escalation was confirmed by an incident on November 21, when drones attacked a Russian merchant ship in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, after which Finnish rescue crews had to extinguish the fire and tow the ship out of their territorial waters.



Washington’s and NATO’s Position: Between Kushner’s and Trump’s Statements

The crisis in the Baltic region is unfolding against the backdrop of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and appears to be a means for the Kremlin to exert pressure on Ukraine’s European allies. This impression is reinforced by the controversial statements made by American negotiators in recent days.

On November 26—the very next day after the Kremlin’s statements about the risk of an “open war with Russia” in the Baltics—Jared Kushner, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, gave a high-profile interview to the German media group Axel Springer. In the interview, he called Russian dictator Putin a “grandmaster of politics” and a “historical figure.” https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/sulzhenko/01-clashreport-2125680937962701030.mp4

Commenting on the course of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi and the Europeans’ absence from them, he stated that Putin views the EU’s actions and statements as provocations and an attempt to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia. Kushner also described European countries’ fears of possible Russian aggression as “unfounded,” drawing sharp criticism from European diplomats.

However, Donald Trump himself has begun to show more restraint in recent days regarding his Russian “friend” Vladimir. Following a closed-door meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago on November 25, he called on Moscow to de-escalate the situation. In a joint statement issued by the White House and NATO, the parties explicitly called on Russia to “refrain from any actions that, intentionally or unintentionally, expand the scope of the war” beyond Ukraine’s borders. The leaders of the U.S. and NATO emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution as soon as possible and for further strengthening of defense spending among Alliance countries.

Statements by geopolitical actors and the intensification of bellicose rhetoric from Russia indicate that the Baltic region has now become the main flashpoint between Russia and Ukraine’s European allies. And any hybrid sabotage or maritime incident could trigger an uncontrolled escalation.

What Experts Say About the Escalation Around the Baltic States

The situation on the front lines in Ukraine does not hold the prospect of significant military gains for Putin. Following the incident with the Crimean Bridge and other events, discontent is beginning to emerge even within the Z-community, notes Vitaliy Kulik, director of the Center for Civil Society Studies.



“The regime’s support base” is already talking about the miscalculations of Putin and his inner circle. This cannot fail to worry the Kremlin, as it needs to demonstrate achievements and victories. Therefore, a limited hybrid operation to put pressure on Europe could be viewed positively by the Russian Z-community and presented by Putin as yet another achievement. I believe that the threat of a military clash in the Baltic region is quite likely.

At the same time, neither NATO as an alliance nor the European Union as a system of institutions is prepared for a full-scale hybrid confrontation with Russia, let alone a direct military clash. This could lead to a crisis. And this crisis could result in the collapse of the Alliance or call into question its very existence, as member states would be unable to respond quickly and adequately to Russian provocations. At least, that is what Putin is counting on.

A strike against the most vulnerable and “easy” target could trigger a large-scale crisis. This would allow the Kremlin to shift from negotiations from a position of weakness to discussions about a new European security architecture as a whole. In that case, Ukraine would be just one element of this process, rather than the central issue.

Therefore, I would advise taking the current escalation seriously. Neither the statements by Russian officials nor the military buildup in this area can be ignored. They may indicate Russia’s readiness to resort to hybrid provocations aimed at destabilizing the European Union and NATO.

The only question is when this might happen. In my opinion, such a scenario could coincide with the final stage of the electoral process in France and the start of a new electoral cycle in Germany. This would create opportunities for the rise of the “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) and the emergence of other populist forces in Europe that advocate appeasement toward Russia rather than military confrontation with it.

I believe that European countries and NATO understand these risks. Therefore, the key question today is whether European institutions are capable of formulating a clear, coordinated, and swift response to Russia’s possible actions.”



Ivan Us, an expert at the “Ukrainian Prism” Foreign Policy Council, assesses the risk of Russian aggression against the Baltic states in this situation as quite high—over 50%.

“If we consider the probability to be 50-50, I believe it’s more ‘yes’ than ‘no.’ Even during the preparations for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, I had the feeling that Russia was planning to restore the Soviet Union by December 2022. If we look back at history, the USSR was established in late December 1922. I wouldn’t rule out that Putin wanted to restore it by the centennial of that date. He didn’t succeed then, but that doesn’t mean he’s abandoned his plans.

The Kremlin needs the Baltic states to demonstrate the weakness of Europe and NATO. That is why these countries are part of Putin’s plans.

Take a look at the events of recent months. After the elections to the Russian State Duma in September, a curfew was imposed on the border with Estonia. This raises the question: if Russia isn’t planning anything, why does it need a curfew on the border? We are also seeing increasingly aggressive rhetoric from Moscow regarding Estonia: the very same arguments that were made before the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine. The claim is that the country is behaving improperly and posing a threat to Russia,” asserts Ivan Us.

The political analyst also points to recent incidents involving Russian X-101 missiles that entered Polish airspace. As early as the morning of November 26, news broke in the global media that Russia was conducting military exercises near the border with Finland, which is not far from the Baltic region. Ivan Us emphasizes that all of this together paints an alarming picture.

“In my opinion, plans for aggression against the Baltic states already exist. The decision to carry them out may even have been made. The only question is when exactly the Kremlin will begin to act,” he believes.

As for statements by U.S. officials, particularly Jared Kushner, the political analyst is reluctant to view them as a reflection of Washington’s actual assessment of threats to Europe.

“I don’t rule out that he’s playing a game where he makes statements that please Putin in order to demand a prisoner exchange. This is to avoid derailing the prisoner exchange agreements reached in Abu Dhabi. After all, the main decision back then was to carry out the largest prisoner exchange. And that hasn’t happened yet,” says political analyst Ivan Us. “Perhaps the U.S. president’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are making statements purely ‘for Vladimir Putin’s ears.’ This should not be taken as an official assessment by the United States of the security situation in Europe. Nor should one conclude that there are no risks for European countries, as Kushner claims.

If he truly believes this, it could become a matter of special attention in the U.S. Congress. After January 3, when the composition of Congress changes, Democrats may initiate an investigation into the activities of administration officials, particularly Witkoff and Kushner. After all, questions are already being raised: “Are they engaged in business or U.S. foreign policy? And if it’s foreign policy, why aren’t professionals handling it? If it’s business, why are they using their official positions for their own interests?”

These questions will and may have serious political consequences. Therefore, when we talk about Witkoff and Kushner as U.S. representatives in negotiations with Russia, it is worth considering that the situation may change as early as March, and other negotiators may take their place. This will depend, in particular, on the findings of congressional committees and political pressure on the president’s administration. Donald Trump might be told: “Either you remove these controversial figures, or we’ll remove you. The choice is yours.”

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