Barcelona lost to Paris Basketball 86:89 in a EuroLeague game on November 17, ending a run of five consecutive victories. Polish basketball player Aleksander Balcerowski was his team’s top scorer with 17 points.

Balcerowski’s statistics

As Interia Sport reports, Balcerowski spent just over 22 minutes on the court. In addition to 17 points, he recorded six rebounds, three assists and one block. The outlet named him the MVP of the game.

Only French team player Nadir Hifi scored more than Balcerowski in the game, with 25 points. Paris Basketball won the first, third and fourth quarters, 24:20, 25:23 and 21:17. Barcelona won only the second 10-minute period, 26:19.

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Standings

After 12 games, Barcelona have eight wins and four losses and are sixth in the EuroLeague table. This is the last position that guarantees direct qualification for the playoffs.

Barcelona will play their next tournament game against Belgrade’s Crvena Zvezda on November 20. Tip-off is scheduled for 20:30. At that time, the Serbian team was in ninth place, which gives the right to participate in the play-in.

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