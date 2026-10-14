Bank of America was fined $1.2 billion for systemic violations of financial controls

Bank of America failed to report suspicious financial transactions totaling more than $5 billion in a timely manner, and after adjusting the parameters of its automated monitoring system, it identified nearly 8,900 previously missed reports of such transactions. On October 13, 2026, the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a 95-page order regarding the bank’s violations of anti-money laundering (AML) laws.

According to the document, the violations were systemic in nature and related to compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

One of the main issues was the late reporting of suspicious transactions. The total value of these transactions exceeded $5 billion, of which more than $1 billion involved transactions related to priority national security risks and illicit financial flows.

The regulator also pointed out deficiencies in the transaction monitoring system. Instead of independently detecting suspicious activity using internal systems, the bank relied excessively on inquiries from law enforcement agencies and other financial institutions.

Another violation involved deficiencies in customer due diligence. Bank of America failed to conduct proper risk assessments in cases where customers received significant payments from unknown third parties and did not always respond in a timely manner to signs of potential money laundering.

Among the problematic transactions were those linked to Chinese money-laundering networks. According to the document, these transactions showed signs of fraud, laundering of proceeds from drug trafficking, and illegal financial schemes involving foreign trade operations. Some of these transactions were linked to the U.S. southwestern border.

The results of adjusting the automated monitoring parameters were particularly telling. After revising them, the bank identified nearly 8,900 previously undetected reports of suspicious transactions totaling approximately $4 billion.

According to Bank of America’s own estimates, the new settings were expected to increase the number of investigations by approximately 16,000 per month. To process this volume of transactions, the bank would have needed an additional 750 employees.

This case demonstrates how a mismatch between automated monitoring parameters, actual risk levels, and the resources of compliance departments can result in a significant number of suspicious transactions remaining outside of proper oversight.

Source: FinCEN

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