The Moscow Arbitration Court has initiated bankruptcy proceedings against the company “Tradeproject,” whose ultimate beneficiary is the Ukrainian pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, the godfather of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The proceedings were initiated by the Moscow Credit Bank, which is linked to Rosneft entities.

According to court documents, in February 2024, “Tradeproekt” received a 2.02 billion ruble loan from the bank, secured by its own assets. The company subsequently defaulted on its loan obligations. In June 2026, the bank filed a lawsuit seeking to recover 2.68 billion rubles from the borrower, including unpaid interest.

The court placed the company under observation—the initial stage of bankruptcy. The temporary administrator is tasked with reviewing the documentation and assessing the company’s financial condition.

In 2023, “Tradeproekt,” a company linked to Medvedchuk, became the owner of a network of gas stations in the Tyumen, Kurgan, and Lipetsk regions of Russia. As previously reported by the media, the company acquired these assets, in part, through hostile takeovers supported by Rosgvardia troops.

Despite acquiring the gas station network, the company remained unprofitable. In 2025, the gas stations owned by Medvedchuk also faced a fuel shortage amid Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries.

This was reported with reference to Russian propaganda media.

As a reminder, a case regarding “Medvedchuk’s pipeline” involving the laundering of €29 million has been sent to court.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Serbia is demanding that the Balkan country’s authorities ban the activities of the representative office of “Putin’s godfather,” Viktor Medvedchuk.