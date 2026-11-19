In Poland, the Polish Cooperative Bank in Wyszków said it had preventively deactivated selected Visa and Mastercard cards used for transactions through Autopay. The Cooperative Bank in Sochaczew announced that it had blocked compromised cards belonging to its customers. This was reported by RMF24.

Autopay, which provides solutions for processing electronic transactions, said on November 13 that it had detected unauthorized access to its infrastructure and part of the data related to payments processed by the company on November 11. Autopay stressed that it had not yet confirmed the copying or use of the data, but could not completely rule it out. Customers who may be affected by the incident are being sent direct notifications.

What data may have been accessible

In messages to potentially affected customers, Autopay indicated possible unauthorized access to email addresses, IP addresses and the payment card data used during a payment. A phone number may have been accessible if the transaction concerned a mobile account top-up.

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Cybersecurity expert Krzysztof Smaga told PAP that attackers could make payments at the cardholder's expense if they obtained the full set of card data: the holder's first and last name, number, expiry date and CVV or CVC code. He advised recipients of notifications from Autopay to deactivate their card and apply for a new one.

Bank response

The bank in Sochaczew, citing information from BPS S.A., Visa and Mastercard, reported a global security incident involving the leak of more than 22,000 payment card records. According to the institution, the incident also affects some of its customers. The bank said it immediately blocked all compromised cards and informed their holders via SMS messages.

The Polish Bank Association said banks are analyzing the available information about the incident and monitoring the situation. The sector is also assessing the possible impact of the event on customers and taking measures to minimize the risk of losing funds.

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