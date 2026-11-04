In Germany, during commemorations marking the 15th anniversary of the exposure of the neo-Nazi terrorist group National Socialist Underground (NSU), calls were made to pay compensation to the families of its victims. In the city of Zwickau, where three key members of the group hid for years, a memorial ceremony and a silent gathering with flowers, candles and paper cranes took place, Anadolu Agency reports.

Demand for compensation

Barbara John, who was appointed federal commissioner for victims and their relatives, stated that financial compensation is necessary. According to her, families had to live for years with false claims that the perpetrators were connected to the mafia, which prevented them from living normal lives.

John noted that this concerns around 45 close relatives of those killed and about 40 people injured in bombings aimed mainly at Turkish shops. In her view, compensation could be paid by the federal government or the states of Saxony and Bavaria. The NSU trio hid in Saxony, while five murders took place in Bavaria.

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Crimes and calls for reviews

The existence of the NSU became known on November 4, 2011, after two members of the group died by suicide following a failed bank robbery in Eisenach. On the same day, the third member, Beate Zschäpe, set fire to the group's apartment in Zwickau. Investigators subsequently linked the NSU to a seven-year series of racially motivated murders, bombings and robberies.

Between 2000 and 2007, the group killed eight people of Turkish origin, a Greek citizen and a German policewoman. Most of those killed were small business owners. For years, law enforcement agencies largely dismissed a racist motive and investigated the victims' families for possible links to organized crime.

The Amadeu Antonio Foundation called for independent reviews across the country of murders committed by right-wing extremists and for their political motives to be fully established. According to official statistics, 117 deaths resulting from right-wing violence have been recognized in Germany since 1990, while the foundation's research documents 223 such cases.

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