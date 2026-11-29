In La Coruña, Spain, Barcelona thrashed local Deportivo 5-1 in an away match of the 14th round of the Spanish championship. The match at the Riazor stadium took place on November 29. The victory allowed Hansi Flick's team to extend its lead over Real Madrid to six points after the Madrid side's defeat to Alavés a day earlier, Interia Sport reports.

Quick goal and the hosts' response

The Catalans opened the scoring as early as the second minute: a ball that Lamine Yamal was sending as a pass went past Dani Olmo and rolled into the net. In the ninth minute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized, taking advantage of an error by Pau Cubarsí and beating Joan García.

The hosts held on to the draw for ten minutes. Anthony Gordon broke through down the flank and crossed to Dani Olmo, who headed in Barcelona's second goal. The first half ended 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

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Raphinha's hat-trick

At the start of the second half, Raphinha extended Barcelona's lead by converting Yamal's cross. Later, the Brazilian scored twice more against Leo Román: first after a pass from Gordon, and then following an attack involving Yamal. Raphinha thus completed a hat-trick, and the match ended 5-1.

According to the publication, Raphinha took his tally in the championship to 18 goals and is four goals ahead of Kylian Mbappé. In the second half, Frenkie de Jong left the pitch after being unable to continue due to an injury. Rodri and Andreas Christensen also took the field for Barcelona after injuries.

Barcelona had 68% possession and recorded 23 shots, 12 of which were on target. Deportivo responded with seven shots, five of them on target.

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