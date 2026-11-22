Barcelona defeated Villarreal 3:2 at home in Spain in a match of the 13th round of the Spanish championship. After the first half, the team was two goals behind, while Lamine Yamal missed a penalty. Interia Sport reports on the course of the match.

Two Villarreal goals at the start

The visitors opened the scoring in the 5th minute: Tajon Buchanan capitalized on a mistake by Fermin Lopez and scored with a long-range strike. In the 7th minute, Tani Oluwaseyi doubled Villarreal's lead, finishing a swift counterattack with a shot into the top corner of Joan Garcia's goal.

In the 20th minute, the referee awarded a penalty to the visitors' goal after a VAR review for a foul on Yamal. The player himself took the spot kick but hit the outside of the post. Before the break, Barcelona had the initiative but failed to reduce the deficit.

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The hosts' comeback after the break

Barcelona came back within ten minutes in the second half. In the 57th minute, Gerard Martin headed in Pedri's cross, and in the 61st minute, Fermin Lopez equalized by finishing the hosts' counterattack.

The winning goal in the 67th minute was recorded as an own goal by Villarreal defender Pau Navarro. In stoppage time, Navarro received a second yellow card and left the visitors a man down. According to match statistics, Barcelona had 30 shots compared with four by their opponents and possessed the ball for 74% of the time.

The victory allowed Barcelona to maintain its advantage over Real Madrid in the standings, the outlet notes.

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