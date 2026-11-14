In Poland, Bartłomiej Kubkowski held his first water training session after his record swim across the Baltic Sea, but, he said, he has not yet felt any joy from swimming. A few days ago, he completed his first calm 20-minute training session after the expedition: he swam one kilometre, felt well, but perceived the activity as mechanical execution of movements.

The athlete said this in an interview with the magazine “Zwierciadło,” Interia Sport writes. Kubkowski explained that he is not yet ready to simply enter the water for rest and pleasure. At the same time, he noted that he would like to regain such an attitude toward swimming, but needs time for that.

Record swim across the Baltic Sea

At the beginning of August, Kubkowski completed a swim across the Baltic Sea, which, according to the publication, he had been working toward for five years. He covered 160 kilometres in a straight line, spending 55 hours in the water without a break, and reached the beach in Pobierowo. Interia Sport calls this result a new record for the longest swim without any support.

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The athlete said that over the past six years, every time he entered the water was hard work connected with preparing for his goal. After completing the project, he considers it possible to gradually return to swimming for his own pleasure.

Memories of an unsuccessful attempt

Kubkowski also said that after his previous unsuccessful attempt to cross the Baltic Sea, when he lost consciousness and was forced to stop the expedition, he had nightmares for a long time. He dreamed that he was swimming in a cold and rough sea in the darkness and did not understand what was happening to him. After successfully completing the swim, such dreams, he said, no longer recur.

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