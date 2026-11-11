Meghan Markle's father was arrested again in the U.S. for removing his electronic monitoring bracelet

Thomas Markle, 82, the father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been arrested again in Florida. He is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The reason for the new arrest was that he cut off the electronic monitoring bracelet he was required to wear by court order.

On the same day, law enforcement officers re-arrested him and transported him to the Pinellas County Jail in Florida.

The arrest was recorded at 6:11 p.m. Law enforcement officials subsequently released a photograph of Markle.

He was first arrested on November 6. At that time, he appeared in court in Tampa but pleaded not guilty and did not respond to the charges brought against him.

After the court hearing, Thomas Markle was released on bail. One of the conditions of his release was that he must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. He was also required to return to a nursing home in Lakeland.

Following his re-arrest, the prosecutor asked the court to revoke Markle’s release and keep him in custody until the trial begins.

Judge Lindsey Griffin granted this motion. She emphasized that the man had violated the terms of his release by damaging and removing the tracking device.

In addition, the judge deemed his “living situation” unacceptable. According to Griffin, there are no conditions that could guarantee the safety of others or ensure the defendant’s appearance in court.

The investigation into Thomas Markle began after his son contacted law enforcement. He reported that his father’s home in the Philippines contained hundreds or even thousands of images depicting child sexual abuse.

In particular, the materials included photographs depicting Thomas Markle with girls who had not yet reached puberty.

According to the federal complaint, investigators also searched storage units in the Los Angeles area. The FBI searched two storage units that Markle had been renting since 2008 and seized approximately 78 items.

Among the items seized were slides, photographs, and books containing material that may depict child sexual abuse.

According to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, Markle removed the monitoring device from his leg at 1:45 a.m. on November 10.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 6 in Florida, federal agents arrested 82-year-old Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. He is suspected of possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Later, Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was released on bail following his arrest as part of the criminal proceedings. This was reported by the media.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her first public appearance following the arrest of her father, Thomas Markle. On the morning of November 10, she arrived at the European Parliament in Brussels with her husband, Prince Harry.

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