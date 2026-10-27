In Germany, the Munich Higher Regional Court set a minimum term of imprisonment of 24 years for Beate Zschäpe. She has been in custody since 2011 and will therefore likely remain in prison at least until 2035, Der Spiegel reports.

Court decision

The court also refused to suspend the further enforcement of the sentence handed down by the Munich Higher Regional Court in 2018 on probation. This decision has not yet entered into force.

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The NSU case

Zschäpe was part of the trio known as the National Socialist Underground (NSU), which was exposed in 2011. The far-right terrorists killed ten people, carried out several bomb attacks, and committed numerous robberies. In July 2018, Zschäpe was convicted in Munich as a co-perpetrator. Her accomplices, Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos, died by suicide before they could be detained.

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