A wave of strikes has swept across Belgium; train and flight disruptions are possible

Belgium’s leading labor unions have announced two-day protests on Friday and Monday. The strikes are expected to cause disruptions in air and rail travel, as well as in the provision of a number of public services.

As noted, approximately 140 flights to and from Brussels Airport are likely to be canceled on Friday after the ground handling company announced its intention to participate in the strike.

Belgium’s second-largest airport, located in Charleroi, plans to operate all scheduled flights.

The national rail operator, SNCB, announced that a limited number of trains will run from Sunday evening through Monday, as a significant portion of rail workers is expected to join the strike.

According to service providers, other sectors expected to experience disruptions include public transportation, education, and garbage collection.

The Christian trade union CSC and the socialist FGTB are jointly organizing protests against the government’s budget policy.

A demonstration in Brussels on Friday is expected to draw thousands of participants. According to estimates by the police and the unions, respectively, a similar protest in May drew between 40,000 and 75,000 people.

Belgium has a high level of public debt and a consistently large budget deficit.

The center-right government, led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever, has set a goal of finding 10 billion euros in savings by the end of its term in 2029.

De Wever is expected to address the Belgian Parliament on Tuesday. Belgium must submit its draft budget to the European Commission by October 15.

This was reported by dpa.

Belgium is preparing to transfer three more modernized F-16s to Ukraine.

Spain, Belgium, and Poland have already begun supplying Ukraine with 20-mm ammunition. This ammunition is needed, in particular, for the F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine is using against Russian jet drones.

Ukraine will receive three F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by the end of 2026. The transfer of the aircraft is planned to be carried out under an expedited procedure.

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