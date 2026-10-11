In Israel, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir released a video of a meeting with prisoners at a prison in the south of the country. He claims that these individuals belonged to one of the cells that planned an attempt on his life and intended to harm members of his family.

As The Jerusalem Post reports, the recording was made about a month ago during the minister's visit to the penitentiary institution. In the video, Ben-Gvir addresses one of the prisoners, says that he tried to kill him, and states that he will seek the death penalty for people he calls terrorists.

Conditions of detention

During the conversation, the minister asked the prisoner about the conditions of detention. He replied that being in prison is not easy. Ben-Gvir said that before he took office, conditions for such prisoners were, in his view, significantly more comfortable.

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The minister also said that he would continue tightening the conditions of detention for security prisoners. According to him, attempts to harm him will not make him abandon this policy.

Restrictions on filming in prisons

The video was published after Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara instructed Israel Prison Service Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi not to allow Ben-Gvir to visit prisons and record meetings with prisoners for use in election campaigning.

At the same time, the released recording was made approximately a month before this publication, rather than during a new visit after the relevant instruction was issued.

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