Becerra projected to win California governor's race — The Hill

In California, United States, Democrat Xavier Becerra is projected by Decision Desk HQ to win the gubernatorial election and replace Gavin Newsom. This was reported by The Hill.

Republican opponent

Becerra, who previously served as the state's attorney general, is projected to be ahead of the Republican Party candidate, former Fox News host Steve Hilton. In the summer, Becerra came first in the nonpartisan primary, from which the top two candidates advance to the runoff, and he had led in all polls since then.

Hilton built his campaign on a promise to change California's political course under Democratic leadership. He criticized Becerra's work as secretary of Health and Human Services in Joe Biden's administration. Becerra, for his part, sought to link his opponent to President Donald Trump.

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Course of the campaign

Former congressman Eric Swalwell was considered the favorite in the race at the beginning of the year, but he withdrew from the campaign and resigned his congressional seat amid allegations of sexual misconduct. His departure from the race helped strengthen the positions of Becerra and Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer.

Steyer spent more than $200 million on his campaign, but after finishing third in the primary, he ended his participation in the race and endorsed Becerra. The Hill notes that Becerra's experience in statewide elections, his work in the Biden administration, and his appeal to voters of Latin American descent helped his campaign. With the projected result, he will become California's first governor of Latin American descent in more than a century.

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