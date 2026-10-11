A vessel carrying 305 migrants to Yemen capsized off the coast of Djibouti. At least 139 people died and another 84 are considered missing, Euronews reports, citing the UN International Organization for Migration.

Vessel sank near Guhere

The accident occurred on the night of October 8 to 9 near Guhere, north of the city of Obock. According to the IOM, 109 bodies were initially found, and rescuers later discovered another 30 dead people.

Among the first 109 fatalities were 52 men, 42 women and 15 children — nine girls and six boys. More than 80 people survived the accident; all of them are Ethiopian nationals.

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Search efforts continue

Local authorities and IOM teams are continuing the search-and-rescue operation and providing emergency assistance to survivors. IOM Djibouti mission chief Alexandre Koussak said the tragedy demonstrates the dangers of the migration route used by people seeking economic opportunities.

Every year, tens of thousands of migrants from the Horn of Africa region travel through Djibouti, attempting to cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to Yemen and then reach the Gulf countries. The IOM noted that people are driven to make this journey by poverty, instability and the increasingly tangible effects of climate change. In March, nine migrants died and another 45 went missing in another shipwreck off the coast of Djibouti.

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