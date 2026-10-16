Off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, USA, search teams found a debris field from an air ambulance that disappeared over the Atlantic Ocean. There were six people on board. The aircraft was flying from Bermuda to Boston and disappeared on Saturday, October 3, 2026, The Hindu reports, citing the US Coast Guard.

People on board

According to the Coast Guard, there were four Canadian citizens and two Bermudian citizens on board. The agency said it had notified the next of kin of the people who were on the aircraft about the situation.

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Search operation

The US Coast Guard said that one of its cutters was to continue the search in waters near Nantucket overnight and on Sunday, October 4. An audio recording of air traffic controllers' communications indicates that shortly before disappearing, the medical transport may have been flying blind and was experiencing electrical problems as a storm was approaching.

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