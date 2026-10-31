Two Avenger air defense missile systems have been deployed at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. These security measures were implemented following warnings from the U.S. Secret Service about an “elevated threat.”

According to photos published by the Palm Beach Daily News, two Avenger air defense systems were installed on a floating barge near Trump’s residence.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service stated that the agency continually adapts its security measures based on the threat level.

“The U.S. Secret Service is operating under an elevated threat level, and we are constantly adapting our security measures by implementing the most advanced tools, technologies, and methods to ensure the safety of the individuals we protect,” a Secret Service representative told The Telegraph.

The Avenger systems are equipped with short-range missiles and mounted on Humvee armored vehicles. They are designed to intercept aerial targets, including low-flying aircraft.

Such systems were already spotted in August, when Donald Trump was playing golf at his private course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

During Trump’s visits, the Secret Service imposes restrictions on the use of airspace around Mar-a-Lago.

At the same time, according to federal court documents, the agency is seeking to impose permanent restrictions on flights in the area due to unfavorable intelligence regarding potential threats, particularly terrorist ones.

This was reported by The Telegraph.

As a reminder, during the Halloween celebration at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met a boy dressed in a Soviet military uniform. The child attended the event dressed as a tank crewman, wearing a Soviet-style cap and a tank corps insignia. The couple treated the children to chocolate candies.

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