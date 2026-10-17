A second attack on a tanker has been reported in waters off Saudi Arabia near the city of Al Jubail. The incident occurred on Friday at 19:22 GMT, approximately 78 nautical miles, or 144 kilometers, northeast of the city. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Damage to the tanker

According to UKMTO, the vessel’s captain reported that a small craft fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the tanker. The attack damaged the aft section of the tanker’s port side.

All crew members have been accounted for and are safe. A full assessment of the vessel’s damage and the possible environmental impact of the incident was unavailable at the time of the report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Another strike in the area

Earlier on Saturday, UKMTO reported that another tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile on Friday, approximately 68 nautical miles, or 126 kilometers, northeast of Al Jubail. The crew of that vessel was safely evacuated, and no environmental impact was reported.

Relevant authorities are investigating the latest incident. Vessels in the area were advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

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