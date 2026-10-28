At least 40 people were killed in a collision between two high-speed trains near Toledo in central Spain. The National reports, citing sources in Spain's civil protection service.

Rescue operation

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he was shocked by the accident and was in contact with Transport Minister Óscar Puente and the president of the autonomous community of Castile-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page. According to him, emergency services are working at the scene, assisting those affected and coordinating actions with all involved administrations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rail infrastructure operator Adif said the incident occurred on the Madrid–Seville line. Footage from regional broadcaster Castilla La Mancha Television showed a derailed train: at least one carriage remained on an elevated section of track, while pieces of metal and panels were scattered down the embankment.

Assistance for passengers

The mayor of the nearby town of Urda, Manuel Galán, told Cadena SER that emergency services had asked the municipality to prepare premises for passengers and the injured, including a sports hall. The collision occurred nine months after another disaster on the same line involving high-speed trains operated by the same companies, when 46 people were killed near Adamuz in the province of Córdoba.

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