A ship carrying Ukrainian sailors sank off the coast of Romania; one person has died and others are missing

On the morning of October 23, the merchant ship Khoryv sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania; according to preliminary reports, it may have been struck by a drone. There were 13 crew members on board, including 10 Ukrainian citizens and three Azerbaijani citizens.

At around 10:00 a.m., the Romanian Maritime Administration’s coordination center received a report about the Khoryv, which was in distress outside Romania’s territorial waters. At that time, it was approximately 13 nautical miles (about 24 kilometers) from the port of Constanța.

After receiving the distress signal, vessels from the Romanian Agency for the Safety of Life at Sea (ARSVOM) and the Romanian Ministry of the Interior set out to assist the crew.

The rescue operation was complicated by adverse weather conditions and low visibility. As a result, it was impossible to deploy a helicopter for search and rescue operations.

“Due to adverse weather conditions and low visibility, it is impossible to deploy a helicopter for the rescue operation. So far, rescue vessels have managed to pull nine survivors and one body from the water,” the agency stated.

Thus, according to available information, nine crew members were rescued, and one person died. The fate of the other sailors remains unclear.

It is known that the Khoryv was sailing under the flag of the Comoros.

Romanian media report that the merchant ship may have been struck by a drone. However, the official cause of the incident has not yet been determined.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan called the incident part of an escalation by Russia.

According to Romanian media reports, there have been several attacks on merchant ships in the western part of the Black Sea in recent weeks.

The circumstances surrounding the sinking of the Khoryv, including information about a possible drone strike, are to be determined by the relevant authorities.

This was reported by Digi 24 and Romania TV.

Earlier, at least 12 people died after a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of The Gambia.

The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that a cargo ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz after striking a sea mine.

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