In the United States, the White House has been preparing for several months for the possible transfer of control of Congress to the Democratic Party. President Donald Trump’s administration is developing options to advance key policy areas through executive authority and is also preparing for possible investigations by lawmakers, Cyprus Mail reports.

According to the publication, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, and White House lawyers are working on a list of measures the president could implement without congressional approval. According to sources, work on these proposals has been ongoing since April.

Immigration, tariffs and the budget

Possible steps under consideration include new tariffs on imports of critical minerals and wind turbines, stricter visa rules for foreign students and temporary workers, as well as measures to reduce the cost of housing and construction.

Federal agencies have already submitted proposals and legal assessments of actions the administration can take independently. Russell Vought is also examining which priorities can be funded using appropriations already approved by Congress. According to sources, he seeks to change federal grant rules so that political appointees have more influence over the distribution of budget funds.

White House Counsel Will Scharf and his team are analyzing the limits of presidential authority and ways to defend future decisions in court. Trump has been informed about the preparations and has taken part in the relevant discussions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Democrats’ options

Democratic control of Congress would give them the ability to conduct investigations, block the administration’s legislative initiatives, and limit its budget priorities. At the same time, the president would retain significant authority in trade, foreign policy, and management of the federal apparatus.

Trump said that if Republicans lose control of Congress, he may initially make active use of the veto power and later seek compromises with Democrats. Democrats need to gain at least four additional seats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate to secure a majority under the current split of 218 to 214 seats in the House and 53 to 47 in the Senate.

According to the cited data, public opinion polls lean toward a Democratic victory in the House of Representatives, while the outcome of the Senate elections remains uncertain. If Democrats gain a Senate majority, they will be able to block Trump’s nominees for positions in the judicial and executive branches, including a possible nominee to the Supreme Court.

Preparing for investigations

The administration is also preparing for congressional requests, subpoenas, and demands to provide documents. According to the publication, White House lawyers instructed political appointees and agency heads on how to respond to such requests and advised them to be cautious in written communications.

Cyprus Mail notes that Reuters previously reported on discussions by House Democrats and committee staff about possible hearings, subpoenas, and document requests. They may concern whether Trump used presidential powers to benefit himself, allies, or donors; this is not an established fact. According to one source, the White House also seeks a legal opinion from the Justice Department on the possibility of invoking executive privilege to protect communications with private advisers.

Read us on