On Friday, November 27, a new phase of the humanitarian mission to repatriate Ukrainian children and elderly people from Russia began at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. As part of the initiative, they are to be transported from Russia to their families in Ukraine.

The mission began at the “Nova Huta” border crossing in the Gomel region. According to the agency, its goal is to return elderly citizens and children from Russia to their loved ones in Ukraine.

The necessary security measures have been put in place on Belarusian territory for the mission participants. Journalists have not yet reported any other details, such as the number of people expected to cross the border.

It should be noted that the “Nova Huta” border crossing has already been used for humanitarian operations between Ukraine and Russia. Specifically, in August 2026, an exchange of civilians took place there: seven people traveled from Belarus to Ukraine, and another eight went to Russia.

During previous missions, elderly and mobility-impaired citizens also returned via Belarusian territory to reunite with their relatives.

This was reported with reference to a Belarusian state agency.

Belarus accused Ukraine of deliberately attacking a truck carrying a Belarusian citizen.

Prior to this, Trump announced a major business deal with Lukashenko’s regime regarding the export of potash fertilizers.

Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, stated that Minsk does not have surplus potash fertilizer to supply to Western markets.

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