In Poland, most major retail chains, supermarkets, discount stores and shops in shopping centres will be closed for four consecutive days, from Thursday, December 24, through Sunday, December 27, 2026. This schedule will result from the combination of the Christmas holidays and a Sunday covered by the trading ban, RMF24 reports.

Why stores will be closed

Christmas Eve, December 24, has been a statutory day off in Poland since 2025. In 2026, it falls on a Thursday. The following two days, December 25 and 26, are Christmas holidays that are also subject to trading restrictions. Sunday, December 27, will be a non-trading Sunday.

According to the outlet, if the rules are not changed, the same calendar combination will occur next only in 2037. Wednesday, December 23, will be the final day before the holidays when purchases can be made at large stores. Retail chains may extend their opening hours that day, but operators will announce specific schedules closer to the holidays.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exceptions to the trading ban

The four-day break will not mean the complete closure of all retail outlets. The law provides exceptions, including for small stores where sales are personally conducted by the owner. Under certain conditions, the owner may be assisted by immediate family members.

Some small shops and franchise outlets may operate on the holidays, but this will depend on the decisions of their owners. RMF24 advises against leaving all purchases until December 23 and recommends spreading them over several days. In December 2026, three trading Sundays are also scheduled before Christmas: December 6, 13 and 20.

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