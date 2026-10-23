French businesses prepare for protests, fearing riots — France 24

Business owners across France are preparing for protests expected this coming weekend. Entrepreneurs fear that the demonstrations could escalate into riots, so they are taking measures intended to reduce potential damage to their businesses.

Business preparation

As France 24 reports, business owners are preparing to minimize potential losses in the event of riots. Their preparations are linked to expectations of a new round of protests in the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The concerns relate to the possible course of events during the demonstrations, rather than to confirmed new riots. Owners are trying to prepare for possible incidents to limit potential losses. This concerns businesses across the country, not only in individual cities.

Government restrictions

The French government hopes that new curfews and other restrictions will help reassure business representatives ahead of the next round of expected protests. Authorities expect that these measures will further reduce entrepreneurs' concerns.

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