The November Beaver Supermoon, which rose on November 24, caught the attention of photographers around the world. However, the most unique shots of this celestial phenomenon were taken from space.

According to the astronaut, the photos were taken using a 400-millimeter lens and published without any additional editing. The photographs show how the enormous lunar disk gradually distorts as it passes through the layers of Earth’s atmosphere.

Equally impressive photos were also taken from the Earth’s surface. Photographers captured the full moon against the backdrop of famous architectural landmarks and modern cities.

In particular, the Beaver Moon was photographed above the ancient Parthenon in Athens, the medieval Boldogkő Castle in Hungary, between the minarets of a shrine in Najaf, Iraq, a Buddhist temple in Thailand, and a suspension bridge in Istanbul.

In Beijing, the photographer managed to capture the moment when a passenger plane, leaving a thick white contrail, flew directly against the backdrop of the bright lunar disk. In New York, the moon shone between skyscrapers and through the gap in the concrete canyon of 42nd Street, while in Toronto, a flock of birds made its way into the frame.

In Los Angeles, photographer Allen Berman, in search of the perfect spot, even ended up on a local resident’s front lawn, much to the homeowner’s surprise.

Earth’s atmosphere affected not only images taken from space but also photographs taken from the planet’s surface. Above Toronto, the edge of the Moon appeared slightly flattened due to the refraction of light in atmospheric layers with varying temperatures and densities.

The November full moon earned the name “Beaver Moon” thanks to North American traditions. It is during this time of year that beavers actively prepare for winter, stock their stores, and finish getting ready for the freezing of water bodies.

This year’s November full moon also kicked off a series of supermoons. This term refers to full moons that coincide with the period when Earth’s natural satellite is closest to our planet during its 27-day orbit. Because of this, the Moon may appear larger and brighter than usual.

Those who missed the chance to admire November’s phenomenon won’t have to wait long. The last and next supermoon of 2026 is expected on December 23, U.S. time.

According to forecasts, during this full moon, the Moon will come within approximately 356,740 kilometers of Earth. This will be yet another opportunity to observe a particularly bright and large lunar disk.

NASA astronaut Anil Menon photographed the full Moon from aboard the International Space Station, capturing how it sets below the Earth’s horizon and changes shape due to the influence of the atmosphere.

As a reminder, NASA has opened applications in the U.S. for a new class of astronauts for the Artemis program. The agency stated that selected candidates may participate in future lunar missions, including living and working at a lunar base, as well as assisting in the preparation of crewed flights to Mars.

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